13th traffic fatality ruled an accident

The death of a male driver who was involved in a car crash Nov. 4 in Barrigada has been ruled accidental.

Officials have identified the driver as Alvin Isaac, 41, after a family member confirmed his identity with the Guam Police Department. Isaac was involved in a two-car collision.

Isaac was one of five people injured in the collision, which occurred on Route 10 near Luis P. Untalan Middle School, according to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

Guam Fire Department spokesman Nick Garrido said five people were injured, four of whom were taken to Guam Memorial Hospital.

Isaac, however, was taken to Guam Regional Medical City.

A release issued by Savella at the time of the crash stated lifesaving measures were administered to Isaac, one of the drivers in the collision, by GFD members while he was transported to GRMC, but he was pronounced dead by attending physicians at the hospital.

An autopsy conducted by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jeffrey Nine confirmed Isaac's manner of death was an accident and cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head, GPD said in a release issued Thursday.

Isaac is the 13th traffic fatality this year.