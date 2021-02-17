$14.1M in unemployment aid could be out as early as Friday

Another $14.1 million in federal unemployment benefits has been released this week, and should be able to reach pandemic-displaced workers by Friday or Monday.

This brings to $560 million the total federal unemployment assistance that the Guam Department of Labor said it has distributed since June.

GDOL on Tuesday said the $14.1 million is for the following:

$7.6 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

$6.5 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation

$58,500 in Lost Wages Assistance

Another $1.2 million will go toward withholding taxes.

The department plans to continue batching unemployment claims biweekly. This means the next batching will be on March 2, and actual payments a few days later.

More than 30,000 private-sector workers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic received PUA, FPUC and LWA in 2020.

The number of recipients dramatically declined when those on reduced work hours stopped getting benefits that, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, they shouldn't have received in 2020.

A misinterpretation on the part of Guam and other states and territories led to the improper payments, but USDOL has not required repayment.

As of this week, Adelup said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has not received a response from USDOL on the governor's request to allow those working on reduced hours to be eligible for PUA and other federal unemployment programs.

More funds from USDOL

The U.S. Department of Labor loaded another $181 million into the payment management system to enable GDOL to continue batching and paying unemployment claims.

It includes $97 million in PUA and $84 million in FPUC.

"We were able to get these funds into our system in just over a week, which is unprecedented," Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola said in a statement. "I have to give credit to my hardworking staff, including my administrative services officer for having the request ready to go."

The funds are in addition to the $511 million-plus from USDOL and $45 million-plus from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that Guam received in 2020 for unemployment relief.

Among government of Guam agencies, GDOL has received the largest pandemic relief funds from the federal government.