Another $14.3 million in federal unemployment aid should be in the hands of displaced workers as early as Friday, bringing to $409 million the total payout for Guam, according to Hannah Cho, special projects coordinator for the Guam Department of Labor.

The latest batch of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payout covers cleared claims filed through Aug. 27, Cho said Wednesday.

Here's a breakdown of the $14.3 million:

$11.5 million in direct bank deposits.

$1.6 million in paper checks.

$1.2 million in withholding taxes.

The Department of Labor, through its software vendor Florida-based Geographic Solutions had to re-batch the claims Tuesday night after the initial amount "appeared off when the batch was first run."

"That’s when we discovered the vendor had included dates beyond the batch date of Aug. 27 and included claims that have not yet been adjudicated and cleared," Cho said.

The vendor ran the batch again - with the correct date.

"Because we were able to catch it right away, we don’t expect any delay in payments reaching claimants. The request for a drawdown of funds has been made. When it reaches the banks, payments should be out as early as Friday or early next week at the latest," Cho said.

Meanwhile, the payment of the extra $300 in weekly Lost Wages Assistance is now in the system-testing stage.

Guam Labor does not yet have a timeline for when the first batch of the LWA payments will be made.