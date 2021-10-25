The Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed more than $14.4 million for the third installment of the advance child tax credit, and the Department of Administration has begun mailing out the payments.

Deputy Director Marie Lizama also noted the agency continues to process checks for All RISE. No specific number was available on Monday, however, Lizama confirmed additional checks were released. They've had to work through previous issues with direct deposits - issues ranging from wrong account numbers to routing numbers for branches - had to be worked through.

"If it was something minor that banks were able to fix, for example if the routing was for Hawaii then the Guam location would correct it on their own but they would give us a notice of change to say that they had to correct it," Lizama said. She added that wrong account numbers and other issues where checks were rejected by the banks were printed out and mailed.

The All RISE and advance child tax credit program are just two of six local and federal programs in the past year and a half that Rev and Tax has run or is administering - on top of continuing its regular duties of property, income and business tax collection and enforcement; and processing of tax refunds, drivers licenses, vehicle registration, business licenses, passports and Guam IDs.

Deadlines to make changes

On Monday, officials announced timelines for residents wanting to update information on their advance child tax credit payments.

Taxpayers will be able to make the following changes by manually filing a Form 15323A GU or online at the Guam CTC Portal:

• Un-enroll from payments

• Make changes to your address

• Make changes to or add your bank information to be paid by direct deposit

• Make changes to your dependents – to add, remove, or update a dependent

• Make changes to your Adjusted Gross Income

The Form 15323A GU can be submitted either online or in person at DRT’s Barrigada office. The form can be found on the Guam Child Tax Credit Portal, www.myguamtax.com.

To make changes for the Nov. 15 payment, forms must be submitted by:

• Nov. 5 for forms submitted in person at DRT

• Nov. 13 for forms submitted online. To make changes for the Dec. 15 checks, which will be the final payment, forms must be submitted:

• Nov. 16-Dec. 1 for forms submitted in person at DRT

• Nov. 16-Dec. 13 for forms submitted online

Taxpayers who elect to un-enroll will not be allowed to re-enroll or make any other updates or changes to their advance child tax credit record. Also, if your filing status is married-filing-jointly, and one spouse does not un-enroll, that spouse will receive his/her portion of the advance child tax credit as indicated on the latest validly filed and processed 2020 or 2019 income tax return.

6th pandemic program in 2 years

To date, DRT has processed $31.3 million in advance child tax credit payments as follows:

• Sept. 20: 15,556 payments for $8,499,895

• Sept. 30: 15,460 payments for $8,444,900

• Oct. 15: 18,582 payments for $14,381,530

Officials stated that the advance tax credit is the sixth COVID-19-related program that Rev and Tax is administering.

Over the last year and a half, the agency has rolled out three Economic Impact Payment programs, Ayuda I Mangafa Help for Families, and the All RISE Program, according to the press release.

“Total payments to date for these programs is over $500 million,” according to the press release.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 authorized the advance child tax credit and gave mirror code territories the opportunity to elect to opt into the advance child tax credit for their respective jurisdictions. If the government of Guam did not opt in, Guam residents would have to wait until they filed their 2021 Guam income tax returns in calendar year 2022 to benefit from the enhancements to the Child Tax Credit.

The American Rescue Plan Act temporarily increased child tax credit provisions to a maximum of $3,600 for children under the age of 6 and to $3,000 per child for children between ages 6 and 17. The credit includes children who turn age 17 in 2021.

The advance child tax credit allows taxpayers to receive part of their credit in calendar year 2021 before filing their 2021 Guam income tax return.

For taxpayers who have a validly filed and processed 2020 Guam income tax return, or if none is available, a validly filed and processed 2019 Guam income tax return – where they’ve claimed eligible dependents – will suffice. If Rev and Tax has all required information for those dependents, including the name, Social Security number, date of birth and relationship, a taxpayer does not have to do anything to receive the advance tax credit.