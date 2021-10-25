$14.4M in Advance Child Tax Credit for Guam taxpayers processed

About $14.4 million for the third installment of the Advance Child Tax Credit was processed on Oct. 15, according to a Monday morning press release from the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation.

Officials said residents wanting to update information on their Advance Child Tax Credit payments can submit Form 15323A GU either online or in person at DRT’s Barrigada office. The Guam Child Tax Credit Portal can be accessed at www.myguamtax.com.

To make changes for the Nov. 15 payment, forms must be submitted by:

• Nov. 5 for forms submitted in person at DRT

• Nov. 13 for forms submitted online. To make changes for the Dec. 15 checks, which will be the final payment, forms must be submitted:

• Nov. 16-Dec. 1 for forms submitted in person at DRT

• Nov. 16-Dec. 13 for forms submitted online

To date, DRT has processed $31.3 million in Advance CTC Program payments as follows:

• Sept. 20: 15,556 payments for $8.499,895 • Sept. 30: 15,460 payments for $8,444,900

• Oct. 15: 18,582 payments for $14,381,530

Officials stated that the Advance CTC is the sixth COVID-19 related program that DRT is administering.

Over the last year and a half, the agency has rolled out three Economic Impact Payment programs, Ayuda I Mangafa Help for Families, and the All RISE Program, according to the press release.

“Total payments to date for these programs is over $500 million,” according to the press release.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 authorized the Advance Child Tax Credit and gave mirror code territories the opportunity to elect to opt into the Advance CTC for their respective jurisdictions. If the government of Guam did not opt in, Guam residents would have to wait until they filed their 2021 Guam income tax returns in calendar year 2022 to benefit from the enhancements to the Child Tax Credit.

The American Rescue Plan Act temporarily increased Child Tax Credit provisions to a maximum of $3,600 for children under the age of 6 and to $3,000 per child for children between ages 6 and 17. The credit includes children who turn age 17 in 2021.

The Advance CTC allows taxpayers to receive part of their credit in calendar year 2021 before filing their 2021 Guam income tax return.

For taxpayer who have a validly filed and processed 2020 Guam income tax return, or if none a validly filed and processed 2019 Guam income tax return, where you’ve claimed eligible dependents and DRT has all required information for those dependents, including name, social security number, date of birth, relationship, you will not have to do anything to receive the Advance CTC.

Taxpayers will be able to make the following changes by manually filing a Form 15323A GU or online at the Guam CTC Portal:

• Un-enroll from payments

• Make changes to your address

• Make changes to or add your bank information to be paid by direct deposit

• Make changes to your dependents – to add, remove, or update a dependent

• Make changes to your Adjusted Gross Income

Taxpayers who elect to un-enroll will not be allowed to re-enroll or make any other updates or changes to their Advance CTC record. Also, if your filing status is married-filing-jointly, and one spouse does not un-enroll, that spouse will receive his/her portion of the Advance Child Tax Credit as indicated on the latest validly filed and processed 2020 or 2019 income tax return.