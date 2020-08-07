The island has 14 new COVID-19 cases

The cases were confirmed by:

• Department of Public Health and Social Services: 12

• Diagnostic Laboratory Services: 1

• Guam Memorial Hospital: 1

Of the 12 cases that tested positive at DPHSS, one case had recently traveled to the continental US and was identified in a quarantine facility; eight cases were identified through contact tracing, and one case was identified through community screening. The remaining cases are currently under investigation.

To date, there have been a total of 411 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths, 321 released from isolation, and 85 active cases. Of those cases, 362 are classified as civilians and 49 are military service members.