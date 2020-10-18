In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, some 14% or 7,500-plus of Guam's 55,345 registered voters have already voted in person as of Saturday.

Some 900 people voted at Okkodo High School in Dededo on Saturday, the largest daily tally since early voting started on Sept. 19, according to Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

At 4 p.m., there were still about 35 cars lined up for curbside voting and about 21 still waiting in line to vote.

There's still about two weeks left of early voting before the Nov. 3 General Election, and election commissioners and political parties are hopeful that this year's voter turnout will still be a healthy one despite a pandemic.

"I'm one of those who believe that if you don't vote, you don't have the right to complain about the government," Dededo resident Frank Cepeda, 57, said.

He and his wife Frances, along with six other relatives, voted together.

"It's a smooth, organized process. It's well-put together," Frances Cepeda said of the early voting process with health and safety guidelines to help stop the spread of COVID-19. "And Okkodo High School is very clean. GEC sanitized frequently and that gave us extra confidence in the system they put together."

What the Cepedas said were lacking this year were the personal interactions with candidates because of restrictions against congregating and the need for physical distancing.

"Every election year prior to this year, candidates would have pocket meetings and voters were able to directly ask them questions and hear them talk about their plans. It's not the same with online and other advertising," Frances Cepeda said.

Joey Lopez Sr., 55, of Barrigada, said it's "worth the wait" of an hour in line to wait for him and his wife Marie's turn to vote on Saturday.

"We're trying to go off-island, to Hawaii, to visit my parents and we don't know if we'll be here on Nov. 3 so we made it a point to vote early," he said.

The couple said they also recommend early voting because social distancing, mandatory wearing of masks, temperature checks and frequent sanitization of surfaces, among other things, were strictly observed.

"For me, it was only about 20 to 30 minutes wait. There's enough distance between me and the other voters. They sanitize everything. They got something right going in here," said Ray Garrido, 58, of Dededo.

Frances Obamos, in her 60s, said she's glad she already voted on Saturday so she won't need to "be in a crowd" on Nov. 3.

"This one's convenient and safe," the Dededo resident said, adding that she's able to vote for 15 senatorial candidates.

Right off the campus gate was a festive mood, brought by candidates and their supporters waving at passing motorists and voters.

Early voting continues through Oct. 30. They are at the GEC location at GCIC building in Hagåtña, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone who wants to make appointment to vote can call GEC at 477-9791.

Guam's 2020 general election voter turnout could hit a historic low of 50% to 65%, based on earlier projections of the island's political party leaders, but they said the early voting process would play a crucial role in beefing that up.

From 1950 to 2018, Guam's voter turnout during a general election ranged from 67% to 92%, GEC data shows. The United States national voter turnout is about 40% to 60%.