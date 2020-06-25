Fourteen tested positive for COVID-19 through the Department of Public Health and Social Services testing Thursday.

DPHSS tested 309 individuals on Thursday. The testing results include 256 samples from COVID-19 drive-through testing held at the Agana Heights Mayor’s Office and gymnasium on Wednesday.

More than 500 specimens were collected at Thursday's COVID-19 drive-through testing in Yona and will be tested on Friday.

To date, there have been a total of 245 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths, 174 released from isolation, and 66 active cases. Of those cases, 203 are classified as civilians, and 42 are military service members.

On Wednesday, an employee of the Department of Corrections did not report for duty because of potential illness.

On Thursday this employee went to a clinic and tested positive for COVID-19. DPHSS is aware of the confirmed case and has launched its contact investigation.

DOC remains committed to the safety of all staff and prisoners and will continue to work with DPHSS to take every precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within prison facilities.

Testing will be offered on Tuesday, June 30, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Mangilao Senior Center/Mangilao Night Market (next to Santa Teresita Church) on Vietnam Veterans Highway (Rt. 10).

Free and open to everyone

If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please call your health care provider. If a patient does not have a regular health care provider, they can call any of the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline phone numbers listed below to report symptoms and obtain guidance from clinicians, or call 311 and dial option number 1.

(671) 480-7859

(671) 480-6760/3

(671) 480-7883

(671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)

For the latest information on COVID-19, visit dphss.guam.gov or guamrecovery.com. For inquiries on COVID-19, contact 311 through a local number, or call the Joint Information Center at (671) 478-0208/09/10.