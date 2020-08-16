Fourteen people tested positive out of 677 people tested for COVID-19 through the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the Joint Information Center confirmed this morning.

Guam has 166 active cases.

To date, there have been a total of 516 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with five deaths, and 345 released from isolation.

Of those cases, 457 are civilians and 59 are military service members.

A total of 1,476 were tested Saturday as the island prepared to go into the Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

As a result of the large number of samples collected from community testing sites throughout the island, the official update of results for August 15 will be released as they become available, according to the Joint Information Center. The following is a breakdown of the number of test samples collected at each testing site on Saturday:

• Yigo gym, 764 test samples;

• American Medical Center, 457 test samples;

• FHP Health Center, 51 test samples;

• Guam Regional Medical City, 115 test samples;

• Guam Medical Care, 71 test samples; and

• One Love Pediatrics, test samples.