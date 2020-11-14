140 COVID-19 cases confirmed, Core Tech International reports

Core Tech International reported 140 positive cases following a day of testing employees for COVID-19.

The test, conducted Saturday, was conducted in conjunction with the Department of Public Health and Social Services. There were 420 employees that were tested.

"The company has isolated the positive employees in compliance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations and Public Health mandates. CTI continues to work closely with medical officials to monitor the health of its employees and support efforts to help them recover," according to a press release.

"Mass testing of the rest of the workforce will continue over the next few days in coordination with DPHSS."

No specific date has been set, according to Janela Carrera, DPHSS spokeswoman.

CTI has approximately 1,300 workers who will be tested to ensure the entire workforce is healthy before they return to their job sites, the company has stated.

CTI has approximately $450 million in ongoing projects including for the military.