A 75-year-old man who was reported dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning is the island's 142nd COVID-19-related fatality, according to the Joint Information Center.

He died at 10:48 a.m. on Tuesday, the JIC report stated. He wasn't vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. According to the press release, he tested positive that same day.

“We are once again confronted with the harsh reality of the virus we are up against. When we look at the data, the people who are most affected are those who are not vaccinated. If we cannot get vaccinated for ourselves, let us do it for the ones we love most,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The announcement of the man's death comes as the governor was considering the possibility of returning Guam to normal, or Pandemic Condition of Readiness 4. The JIC also reported that Guam has 13 new cases out of 539 tests performed on July 12. That's a 2.4% positive rate, which marks what has become a slightly higher daily number in new cases. On Monday, the JIC reported 23 new cases of 606 tests performed throughout the weekend, that's a 3.8% rate of positive cases.

These numbers are reflected in the COVID-19 Area Risk Score, which is at 1.4. The CAR Score looks at new daily cases and hospitalization, among other factors.

The JIC reported that four cases were identified through contact tracing. That brings the total number of reported cases to 8,467. There are 113 people in active isolation.

There are six people at local hospitals with COVID-19. Of those three are at GMH. Three others are at Guam Regional Medical City, one of those patients in the intensive care unit, according to Department of Public Health and Social Services data.

