Guam’s 143rd COVID-19-related fatality was a 75-year old woman who was vaccinated.

The woman, who had underlying health conditions, tested positive for the virus on July 7, according to the Joint Information Center. She died at Guam Regional Medical City at about 9:11 p.m. July 18.

“To her family and friends, Jeff, Josh, and I express our heartfelt sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We must continue to face this deadly virus head-on but we cannot do it alone. Each of us plays a crucial role in this fight. By getting your vaccine, you can help block this deadly virus from penetrating our community and harming those we love.”

1 new COVID-19 case

One new case of COVID-19 was identified out of 650 tests performed July 16 – 18. To date, there have been a total of 8,478 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 143 deaths, 62 cases in active isolation, and 8,273 not in active isolation. The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 0.2.

As of Monday, a total of 93,958 or 78.27% of adults have received either both doses in the two-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or the single-dose series (Johnson & Johnson/Janssen) of the COVID-19 vaccine.

UOG site to close as clinic

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic operating at the University of Guam Calvo Field House will be closing on July 31, 2021. Officials encourage the community to schedule appointments now through tinyurl.com/vaxguam or visit the UOG clinic as a walk-in by or before July 31, especially for those who are due their second dose.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will still be available to the community through expanded efforts by the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS).

Expanded operations will run through August and September at the Community Health Centers (CHC) in Dededo and Inalahan and Micronesia Mall. Residents continue to have the option to visit their private clinics and pharmacies who are enrolled providers of the COVID-19 vaccine to get their COVID-19 shots, as well as request homebound visits for the COVID-19 vaccination. For a list of updated locations and schedules, please visit dphss.guam.gov/vaccinateGU.

DPHSS reminds residents that the federal government purchased the vaccines and COVID- 19 vaccines are provided to patients at no cost. Residents are advised not to pay any out-of-pocket expenses for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna require two doses. Residents will need a follow-up dose to be effectively immunized. The recommended second-dose date is three weeks or 21 days after a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and four weeks or 28 days for Moderna.

Further, if you are overdue for your second dose, the CDC says an interval of up to six weeks is acceptable. Residents who are overdue for dose two of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to complete their vaccination series. The Johnson and Johnson/Janssen is a one-dose vaccine to be fully immunized.

Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed, or need to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.