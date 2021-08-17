Another 146 travelers from Taiwan arrived on Saturday mostly for vacation and COVID-19 vaccination, even as the Guam Visitors Bureau spent more to expand the free trolley service schedule to accommodate more tourists, residents and the military.

The passengers of the Eva Air charter flight did experience an incident during their landing on Guam but they are okay, according to GVB. The aircraft's tail touched the Guam airport runway on Saturday.

More than 1,400 Taiwanese visitors have visited Guam since July 6 under GVB's Air V&V or vaccination and vacation program, and GVB is hoping for about 18 more charter flights from Taiwan until December.

The next Eva Air charter flight, which has a seating capacity of 177, is set for Aug. 18, GVB public information officer Josh Tyquiengco said.

With still limited transportation available, GVB wanted to make sure that Taiwanese visitors' stay on Guam will be more convenient and safe so the bureau paid for trolley services. GVB made an arrangement with Lam Lam Tours & Transportation to start plying the main routes again.

GVB paid Lam Lam Tours & Transportation an additional $5,760 for its amended trolley service schedule, Nico Fujikawa, director of GVB's Tourism Research, said on Monday.

The additional payment raised GVB's spending to $23,760 for the transportation company to provide free trolley services through Aug. 30. Trolley services now operate from 9:30 a.m. to 9:32 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday, and from 9:30 a.m. to 3:19 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday.

GVB initially wanted to expand trolley service to also cover Two Lovers Point, as well as the Guam Museum, the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica and Agana Shopping Center in Hagåtña but this has not happened.

"Any expansion of the service is dependent upon collaboration with the Guam Economic Development Authority and shopping centers," Fujikawa said.

Guam's tourism industry is off to a slow restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and is mostly fueled by military arrivals.

July 2021 arrivals, however, were much better than that of the same month last year. The latest GVB data shows July arrivals went up by 791.6% to 12,349, compared to July 2020.

This was mainly because of a spike in arrivals from the military and those from the U.S. mainland or Hawaii, from 756 in July 2020 to 8,662 in July 2021, based on GVB data. There have been a number of major military exercises starting in July.

The fiscal year-to-date arrivals, however, were still down 93.8% as of end-July compared to the same period last fiscal year. In terms of the calendar year to date, arrivals were down 87.5% or 39,657 compared to the same period last year.

The revised projected arrivals for fiscal 2021, which ends on Sept. 30, is now about 50,000, which is 97% lower than the more than 1.6 million visitors the year before the pandemic hit.