The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 147 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,456 tests performed on Aug. 24, according to the Joint Information Center.

There are 32 patients hospitalized, 22 of whom aren't vaccinated. The breakdown for each hospital follows:

• Guam Memorial Hospital Association - 14 with three people in the intensive care unit but none on a ventilator

• Guam Regional Medical City - 15 with two people in ICU, one of whom is on a ventilator

• Naval Hospital Guam - 3 with two people in ICU and on ventilators

There were 74 cases identified through contact tracing. One case reported recent travel history and was identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 9,759 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 145 deaths, 939 cases in active isolation and 8,675 not in active isolation. The CAR Score is 23.4.

COVID-19 vaccination update

As of Aug. 24, 690 additional residents received their first dose in a two-dose series, 196 residents received their dose in the single-dose series and an additional 329 residents have become fully vaccinated.

To date, a total of 107,838 (79.12%) of Guam’s eligible population (residents 12 years and older) is fully vaccinated.

This percentage includes 8,735 fully vaccinated residents between the ages of 12 – 17, as well as Guam's fully vaccinated adult population of 99,103.

15 GDOE students test positive

Today, the Guam Department of Education confirmed fifteen positive cases for COVID-19 involving students.

The cases were identified at Adacao Elementary School, Astumbo Elementary School, C.L. Taitano Elementary, Inarajan Elementary School, Liguan Elementary School, Merizo Martyrs Memorial Elementary School, Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary School, Pedro C. Lujan Elementary School, Agueda I. Johnston Middle School, F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, Jose Rios Middle School, and Simon Sanchez High School.

In collaboration with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, GDOE has identified and notified teachers as well as parents of students who may have been in contact with the index case in order to schedule testing. Tested individuals will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by DPHSS to return to campus. Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campuses are taking place to ensure schools