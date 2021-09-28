$14M eyed to tackle Guam's drug problem

The island could be getting upward of $14 million in the ongoing effort to help people overcome their addiction to drugs.

"Our office has committed early on to securing resources to fight Guam's drug problem," said Guam Attorney General Leevin Camacho during a virtual press conference Monday. "The next phase is to make sure the money gets to where it is needed and where it will be effective."

Guam is already set to get $10 million to help tackle the island's drug epidemic as part of a $26 billion proposed national opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the largest pharmaceutical distributors in the country: Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.

Attorneys general have been engaged in ongoing efforts to hold the companies responsible for the opioid epidemic seizing the nation.

According to Post files, the OAG announced that Guam would receive nearly $280,000 from a $573 million multistate settlement with McKinsey & Company, one of the largest consulting firms for Purdue Pharma and other opioid companies.

Camacho said during the press conference Monday that the amount could be higher, as a plan was recently approved that could include a payout of about $10 billion. He said even if only half that amount goes through, Guam would still expect to get $1.8 million.

Putting the money to use

While payments are not expected until summer 2022, plans and legislation have been introduced so that Guam doesn't waste any time putting the money to use.

Some plans include helping those in recovery with services such as getting a driver's license or taking driving courses, as well as funding for staff at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center to enhance treatment services.

"Having extra counselors is always a big deal for us because we always need treatment providers," said Athena Duenas, manager of the Drugs/Alcohol Branch of New Beginnings. "(Patients) usually come in not just using one substance. They usually come in using them all."

The funds could also be used for treatment of other drugs such as methamphetamine.

"Opioids are a bigger problem on the island than I think many of us recognize. But we also have to recognize that 'ice' is the biggest drug problem we are facing," Camacho said.

According to 2020 data from the Salvation Army Lighthouse Recovery Center, 25 people sought treatment for opioids, 346 for methamphetamine, 38 for marijuana, 25 for poly, 46 for alcohol plus drugs and 118 for alcohol.

"In the past five years, we've seen an increase with people coming in to address opioid (addiction)," said Christopher Francisco, clinical supervisor at the Lighthouse Recovery Center. "The pandemic has been detrimental to people's recovery efforts, particularly due to the isolation that was not healthy. ... Withdrawals from opioids are particularly uncomfortable because opioids are painkillers and the withdrawals are painful. Some of the consumers I come in contact with aren't using to get high anymore, they are using to get normal."

Experts said many of those affected are between the ages of 18 and 27.

The community is reminded that treatment is available.

"There is help out there," he said.

The OAG has since signed a memorandum of understanding with GBHWC, LRC and Oasis Empowerment Center to move forward with plans to enhance the drug treatment programs on island.

Legislation

Sen. Amanda Shelton also introduced Bill 204-36 on Monday.

The measure would: establish an opioid recovery trust fund; ensure all money collected from the litigation goes into the fund to be used for treatment and prevention; establish an opioid recovery advisory council; and designate OAG as the single agency to bring claims against any establishment with regard to opioids.

"For years, the drug epidemic on our island has taken lives, disrupted livelihoods, and torn apart families and communities," Shelton said. "These settlement funds are more than just a representation of the debts owed by the pharmaceutical industry to communities nationwide; they are more important than ever to treat substance abuse disorders and prevent future harm to Guam's families."