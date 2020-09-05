14th COVID death; Order to stay home extended

A 59-year-old man died "due to COVID-19" on Friday morning, the governor announced, as she extended the stay-at-home order for another week.

He’s become Guam’s 14th COVID-19-related death.

On Friday evening, Guam had 59 newly confirmed cases out of 622 tested, according to the Joint Information Center. Fifteen were discovered through contact tracing.

To date, there have been a total of 1,619 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 861 cases are in active isolation. Of those cases, 1,386 are civilians and 233 are military service members, JIC stated.

During Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s press briefing she led a moment of silence for the man who died. The governor confirmed the man died around 9 a.m. Friday. He had other health concerns and had difficulty breathing when he was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital on Aug. 25 due to respiratory failure.

He was tested for COVID-19 upon arrival at Guam Memorial Hospital, which is the standard procedure for incoming patients, and tested positive.

“One more person. One more person with family, friends, people who loved him. One person who still had a lot of living to do,” said Leon Guerrero. “To the people of Guam, early in the pandemic, I said we must prepare for rough days ahead. But even then, I could not have imagined losing this many people to this virus so soon."

The island lockdown also continues, as more COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized.

As of Friday afternoon, 48 COVID-19 patients were at GMH with 11 in the intensive care unit, and 10 of them on ventilators. Five other COVID-19 patients were at Guam Regional Medical City waiting to be transferred to GMH, while two more were at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

“People are being admitted quicker than they were in the beginning of this pandemic,” the governor said. “This is because while the rate of COVID spread has plateaued due to our declaration of PCOR1, it has not yet begun to decline at the rate necessary to allow our health care system to fully recover.”

‘Please stay home’

The governor signed Executive Order 2020-30, which extends the stay-at-home order for another week, or until noon on Sept. 11.

No further restrictions have been lifted.

“Our doctors and nurses can’t do this alone. They are no longer the front line - we are. And it is up to us to defeat COVID-19,” Leon Guerrero said. “We have to be a lot more strict in terms of social distancing.”

A member of the governor’s Physicians Advisory Group, Dr. Felix Cabrera, said health officials are tracking that Guam’s mobility rate has dropped to below 80% over the past week, but those numbers are slowly climbing back up.

The last time Guam’s mobility rate was at 100% was in early August, which was right before the island was placed back into Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

“Our reality is we have a record number of cases, a record number of hospitalizations and now we have a record number of deaths,” said Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio. “I ask all of you to please follow the orders. I ask you to be patient and please consider all of the things you may be doing. It’s Labor Day weekend. Please stay home.”

Call for patience

The Guam Daily Post also asked the governor if residents will just have to continue to stay home and hope the situation changes, or if there was an alternative to an islandwide stay-at-home order.

“We have to stay the course. We have to continue staying home. We have to make sure that we continue having less contact with people. We have to make sure that exposure is decreased and the capacity of transmission is minimized. So, we have to stay the course even more so,” said Leon Guerrero. “Everyone is responsible in making us win this battle.”

The governor called for patience.

“I know sometimes we may think it’s not working, but we have to really be patient to see the results of this,” she said, while noting effective mitigation efforts executed elsewhere.

Leon Guerrero said she is concerned that people, as seen in photos on social media posts, are not keeping a safe distance while they are out in public.

“I am disappointed people are out there not taking this seriously,” she said.

It was status quo for businesses. Those establishments that were deemed nonessential, such as bars and salons, remain shut down.

“Opening businesses that are nonessential will not happen this week. … The economy is very concerning to me. We can bring back the economy, but we can’t bring back the loss of life.”

“If we have to continue wearing our mask, social distancing, and sanitizing while we are out there, then we have to do that until more permanent kinds of solutions occur,” Leon Guerrero said.

The governor said she does not want to see more people getting sick, or worse, dying.

“I know it’s hard. It’s a struggle, but in the end, we are going to contain this virus.”

The governor and the lieutenant governor had moderate cases of COVID-19 and have since recovered.