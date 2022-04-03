15-cent drop brings relief at the pump

A 15-cent drop in gas prices is good news to Guamanians after a series of increases in the last several months that have brought prices just short of $6 a gallon.

On Saturday, Shell gas stations displayed prices of $5.79 for a gallon of regular grade fuel, $6.19 for premium, and $6.46 for diesel. This decrease comes just one week after Guam's gas prices jumped 20 cents to $5.94 for a gallon of regular-grade fuel. Mobil and Circle K/76 gas stations are expected to reflect the same prices. Historically, Guam's three gasoline retailers have matched prices.

Economists have noted that the pandemic and invasion of Ukraine has caused gas prices to fluctuate primarily upward. In March, gas prices rose to $5.99 - a high Guam hadn't seen previously - from $5.79 for a gallon of regular grade fuel on March 15. That was the first drop after a steady rise since the beginning of the year.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

More recently, the AAA Gas Prices reported that the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline decreased by 2 cents to $4.22. Gasoline demand decreased and that alongside growth in total stocks, contributes to price decreases, AAA reported. If demand continues to decline as gasoline stocks continue to build, the national average will likely continue to move lower.

"However, crude prices will likely reverse course today amid news that the U.S. will release 1 million barrels of oil per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. While the pump price impact will be determined by the exact amount of oil purchased in the market and the duration of the daily releases, some reports have noted that releases could last for up to 180 days. If the releases occurred for that long, the market would likely see downward pressure on oil prices," the AAA reported.