15 COVID-19 hospitalizations, none at ICU, as governor weighs options

Guam's COVID-19 hospitalization went from 10 on Thursday to 15 as of Friday morning but none required intensive care unit level of care.

The governor's Physicians Advisory Group has recommended that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero reinstate some restrictions immediately.

The governor as of Friday morning had not made a decision on the recommended restrictions, the specifics of which have not been made public yet.

Adelup said the governor and her medical advisors continue to monitor the situation, even as the advisory group, led by chairman Dr. Hoa Nguyen of the American Medical Center, met Thursday night and met with the governor Friday.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, the chief medical officer for the Department of Public Health and Social Services and a member of the group, said he's unable to comment on specifics but did say that "the governor is weighing multiple options."

It's "also important to note that none of the 15 patients are in the ICU," Cabrera said.

Amid an uptick in cases and the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant for more than a month, there is no restriction on social gatherings even as clusters were identified at social gatherings such as a wedding reception, a barbecue party and a karaoke bar.

The governor said in a news briefing on Wednesday that if restrictions were to be imposed again, she would start with limiting social gatherings.

The governor said this would be followed by reducing business capacity, which means restaurants and stores would again have to limit the number of people they can accommodate at any given time.

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, there were nine COVID-19 hospitalizations at the Guam Regional Medical City and five at the Guam Memorial Hospital, confirmed Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications.

"Relative to the reinstatement of restrictions, Gov. Leon Guerrero and her medical advisors continue to monitor the situation closely. Should there be a need to reimpose restrictions, we must ensure these mitigation measures align with what the data trends are telling us," Paco-San Agustin said.

Up until a few weeks ago, Guam was seeing zero to three hospitalizations at a time. Guam's COVID-19 area risk score was at 8.8 as of Thursday night, up from less than 1 a little more than a month ago.

Over the past weeks, Guam has seen an increase in new COVID-19 positive cases and officials confirmed the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.

Public schools opened in-person learning on Thursday, but some parents decided to hold off sending their children to school until they said the COVID-19 situation becomes better.

While the initial increases in cases were almost split between the military and the civilian communities, the most recent ones involved mostly the civilian community.

Officials said they expected an increase in new cases after the July 30 lifting of most restrictions, except the mask mandate, when 80% of those at least 18 years old got fully vaccinated. Monitoring continues especially on the hospitalization rate.

Full vaccination, according to the governor and medical experts, remains as the best protection against the worst impacts of the delta variant and COVID-19 in general, along with wearing masks, proper washing of hands, and watching one's distance.

Guam still has some some 31,200 vaccine-eligible individuals who have not been fully vaccinated.

Of the estimated 136,293 individuals on Guam who are at least 12 years old, 105,063 have been fully vaccinated. That's 62% of Guam's total estimated population.

Where to get vaccinated Friday, Saturday:

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Micronesia Mall, second floor, center court.

Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru, University of Guam, in the parking lot across the UOG School of Business and Public Administration in Mangilao.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tiyan High School gym in Barrigada.

DPHSS has also increased testing capacity. Where to get tested: