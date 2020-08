A total of 15 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed today, the Joint Information Center stated.

Of the 15 cases, four cases were identified through contact tracing. Two cases reported recent travel from the continental U.S. and were identified in a quarantine facility.

To date, there have been a total of 449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths, 341 released from isolation, and 103 active cases.

Of those cases, 398 are classified as civilians and 51 are military service members.