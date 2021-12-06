Louis Anthony Vargas will spend 15 years in the Department of Corrections prison for sexually molesting a 9-year-old girl known to him, and the former airman will have to register as a level-one sex offender.

Vargas was sentenced before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Monday.

He was given 20 years with all but 10 years suspended for the conviction of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, and seven years with all but two years suspended for the special allegation of a crime against a vulnerable victim.

The sentence will run consecutively putting Vargas in jail for the next decade and a half.

The defense plans to fight the court’s decision.

“Obviously, myself and the family are disappointed in the length of the sentence given the facts that came out at trial,” said defense attorney Stephen Hattori. “Mr. Vargas, like all defendants convicted at trial have the right to appeal. We will exercise that right.”

It was said in court that Vargas will be placed on three years of parole after he is released.

A jury convicted him back in May but was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on other charges that include first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges were dismissed without prejudice.

Vargas was an Air Force technical sergeant on Andersen Air Force Base when he was charged in 2018.

During the hearing last week, he along with his family asked the court for leniency, as Vargas contends, he is an innocent man.

“I’m not a pervert. I am not a pedophile. I am not a rapist. I am not a threat to the community … I am not a violent person, but I protect and stand up for the women in my family and in my life,” said Vargas during Friday’s hearing. “I know the public may expect me to stand here and either apologize or say that I committed these things, but you heard the witnesses testify to my character. I cannot stand before the court and say that I committed these things. I did not,” Louis Vargas said. “I ask for leniency.”

The child’s family also testified last Thursday asking the court for the harshest punishment possible.

"She did not deserve this. No one does. No one!" the woman speaking for the victim said. "Louis, what you did not account for was the bravery of (the victim) to finally speak up, ... and the courage for her to be in court to tell you that enough is enough. ... Though my voice breaks in anger, tears and pain, I once told you when you truly love someone that you will forgive them no matter what. I choose to forgive you even though you show no remorse. Today, I will no longer be hard on myself. Today, I choose to let go. ... May God have mercy on you."