Troops from the Naval Construction Force, better known as the Seabees, are developing a 150-bed field hospital that will be run by more than 400 personnel in the military's South Finegayan property in Dededo formerly known as the Royal Palms housing area.

The project is expected to be completed in two weeks.

Another 75-bed field hospital is being developed by the Air Force's Red Horse on the grounds at Naval Hospital in Agana Heights. The Agana Heights field hospital will be operational in a week.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Department of Defense Secretary Mark Esper called her this morning to inform her of the plan to develop field medical facilities on the island.

Esper also thanked the governor for allowing the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt's sailors who aren't afflicted with COVID-19 to stay in quarantine at Guam hotels.

The governor said the military will leave the medical tents and equipment for Guam's use when their mission is finished.

At Naval Hospital Guam, Air Force engineers assigned to the 554th Red Horse Squadron are constructing an Expeditionary Medical Support System which will consist of three 25-bed capacity units within the fence line of U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

The extra beds and additional staff of 90 Air Force personnel will provide expanded capacity for U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, allowing expansion from 42 beds to 85 beds and from a six-bed ICU to 24 beds.

"This project will not only support efforts to get the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt healthy and back out to sea but will also give expanded ability to add to the Government of Guam’s medical capacity," GovGuam's Joint Information Center stated.

GovGuam stated: "DOD will be postured and well-equipped to support the greater Guam community and the region, if a Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission is requested in Guam."