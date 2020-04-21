The groundwork is nearly complete for the 150-bed field hospital taking shape at the military’s South Finegayan property in Dededo.

On Monday, Naval Construction Force personnel, better known as the Seabees, and Marines from Okinawa, who were sent to Guam specifically to assist with the project, installed some of the tents for the facility.

The military has previously said the tents will house sailors from the COVID-19-stricken aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt. As of Monday, 94% of the aircraft carrier's crew members have been tested for COVID-19, with 672 positive and 3,910 negative results, the Navy stated. A total of 4,068 sailors have moved off the ship as of April 19. Sailors who are infected are isolated in Navy facilities while others who tested negative are quarantined in Guam hotels.

The field hospital is expected to be up and running in two weeks.

“We’re talking about a 13-acre medical hospital made out of interconnected tents and equipment,” said Rear Adm. John Menoni, the Guam-based commander of the military's Joint Region Marianas.

The 150-bed field hospital will be run by more than 400 personnel.

Another 75-bed field hospital is being developed on the grounds of Naval Hospital Guam by the Air Force's Red Horse Squadron engineers.

The extra beds and additional staff of 90 Air Force personnel will provide expanded capacity for Naval Hospital Guam, allowing expansion from 42 beds to 85 beds and from a six-bed intensive care unit to 24 beds, according to Joint Region Marianas.

Menoni has previously said out of gratitude to Guam for allowing the Theodore Roosevelt sailors to be housed in Guam hotels, the military will leave its field hospital equipment to the local government for use.