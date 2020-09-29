Editor's note: This story has been updated.

In an effort to be prepared for another surge that stretches Guam Memorial Hospital beyond its capacity, the government purchased 150 emergency field beds.

The beds, received last week, are intended for an alternate care facility.

The Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense received the beds, which they purchased using Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funding last week.

The beds are valued at $142,500, according to a press release. Government documents show the beds were purchased from Fast Beds North America out of Boston, Massachusetts.

Fifty beds are designated to augment Guam Memorial Hospital’s surge capacity, said Sgt. Fernando Esteves, surgeon cell medical logistics and operations coordinator.

"The remainder is on stand-by should we need to open an ACF. They can be rapidly deployed and used in any disaster,” Esteves said.

Charles Esteves, Office of Civil Defense administrator said they're working on the specifications for alternative care facility. He said a leased facility will likely require renovations to ensure the building can accommodate the space and electrical requirements of hospital beds and machines.

The administrator also said the beds can also be used in the hospital tents that they're expecting in mid- to late-October.

On Monday night, the Joint Information Center reported 28 COVID-19 patients at GMH, 10 of whom were reported to be in the intensive care unit. That's a reduction from previous weeks where numbers in the hospital exceeded 50 and those in ICU reached about 20 patients.

“As we continue our response and recovery to this pandemic, we must also better prepare ourselves for the future. Our response to COVID-19 is constantly evolving, and we know more now than we did in March,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “If we wait for the next pandemic to prepare, then we are already too late. By putting in place the proper infrastructure right now, we will better position ourselves to respond to future emergencies.”

Emergency field beds are ideal for medical surges, official said. They are often used in triage centers and pop-up areas of care, including hospital emergency departments and military field hospitals.

“We are continually working to expand public health and medical services capability and capacity for the island,” Esteves said. “We continue to support government of Guam front liners by coordinating the resources they need to stay in the fight. We want to recognize the Department of Public Works for the use of their Transportation Maintenance Section Warehouse for the temporary storage of medical equipment.”