Sen. Amanda Shelton and the original authors of the latest round of war reparations are proposing a way forward to fund expanded eligibility that wasn't supposed to be a part of the law, but was enacted anyway.

By mistakenly including a provision that makes all survivors of Guam's Japanese occupation eligible for a financial award "regardless" of when they died, the program grew from costing an estimated $10 million, to upward of $150 million, according to several lawmakers.

The statute requires Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to submit an implementation plan to senators in about two weeks for their consideration, including a funding source to pay for the program.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Senators are currently weighing the statutory mistake in legislative session.

If the lawmakers agree to Shelton's proposal, submitted in the form of Bill 220-36, a combination of local tax credits and federal payroll taxes will be earmarked for the next five years as the funding source for war reparations.

The measure is co-sponsored by Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sen. James Moylan, who originally introduced the legislation creating the latest round of reparations.

"We have heard the calls from survivors and their families still seeking closure for this dark time in our island's history, and we know that this is the right thing to do," Shelton stated. "No amount of money can ever bring our loved ones back or erase their suffering, but we have the opportunity to provide a path forward to fulfill a promise to our survivors and make them whole."

According to the measure, Guam-based businesses will be able to pay approved recipients of the new round of war claims directly, instead of the government. Participating businesses will then receive a dollar-for-dollar business privilege tax credit it can use against its own liability, or can be transferred or sold to another company. The bill proposes to offer this credit, capped at $75 million, from 2021 to 2026.

The legislation also directs $15 million from Section 30 funds to be earmarked for the program for five years, beginning in 2023.

The funding source is derived from payroll taxes paid by federal government employees and military service members working on Guam, and is paid annually by the U.S. treasury.

Three-tier system

If enacted as introduced, payments would be made using a three-tier priority system:

• Living survivors who failed to meet federal filing deadlines during the initial round of claims.

• Heirs of those who died during Guam's Japanese occupation who failed to meet the filing deadline.

• Claimants "regardless of their date of death," as adjudicated by the local government.

Section 30 money was also the funding source for the first round of war claims, which was created through Congress and administered by the foreign claims commission. The government of Guam participated, issuing advance payments through an agreement with the federal government.