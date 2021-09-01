150th death linked to COVID; 181 new cases reported in a day

Guam’s 150th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 5:28 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Joint Information Center.

The patient was a 75-year-old man who was unvaccinated and didn't have any reported underlying health conditions who had tested positive for COVID-19, JIC reported.

“Although we are facing a global pandemic along with the rest of the world, the tragic passing of a member of our community can make us feel alone. Our mental health is just as important as our physical health. Check in with one another, safely, and let us get back to our basics – wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “To his loved ones, Josh, Jeff, and I pray you find healing and comfort.”

45 hospitalized for COVID-19, 26 unvaccinated

GMH had 21 patients, GRMC 22 and Naval Hospital Guam two.

Eight patients are in the ICU, two at GMH, two at Naval Hospital and four at GRMC.

Twenty-six of the 45 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.

Cases total 181 in 1 day

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,567 tests performed on Aug. 31. Ninety-one cases were identified through contact tracing. To date there have been a total of 10,740 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 150 deaths, 1,595 cases in active isolation and 8,995 not in active isolation. The CAR Score is 44.

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has a Crisis Hotline available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed, or need to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.