151st COVID-19-related fatality, 51 hospitalizations reported

Guam’s 151st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 8:36 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Joint Information Center Friday evening.

The patient was an 85-year-old woman who was unvaccinated.

“Today, it saddens me to share that Guam has lost another soul to COVID-19. Josh, Jeff, and I send our deepest condolences to her family and friends,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Now is not the time to throw in the towel, now is the time to stand up and protect those we love. Help stop the spread of COVID-19 by doing your part – wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance, and get vaccinated.”

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has a Crisis Hotline available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed, or need to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.

51 Hospitalized for COVID-19, 31 Unvaccinated

Guam Memorial Hospital had 26 COVID-19 patients, GRMC had 22 and Naval Hospital Guam three.

Nine patients were in the ICU, with the majority of them - six – at GRMC. One patient is on a ventilator at the Navy hospital.

197 new cases

Today, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 197 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,548 tests performed on Thursday. Eighty-two cases were identified through contact tracing. To date there have been a total of 11,106 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 151 deaths, 1,829 cases in active isolation and 9,126 not in active isolation. The CAR Score is 46.8.