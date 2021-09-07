152nd, 153rd deaths linked to COVID-19

Guam's COVID-19-related deaths increased to 153 and the number of hospitalized patients went up to 63 by Tuesday.

One new COVID-19-related death occurred on Sunday, and another death from August was newly reclassified as related to COVID-19, the Joint Information Center said Tuesday night.

• A 70-year-old man with "unknown vaccination history" became Guam's 152nd COVID-19-related fatality at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Sunday.

• A death that occurred on Aug. 25 was just recently classified as related to COVID-19, becoming the 153rd death. It involved a 34-year-old woman with "no known vaccination," and was dead on arrival at GMH.

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of those lost to this deadly virus,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “COVID-19 knows no bounds; with no location completely free of it, no age completely safe from it. Because of this, we must create boundaries around our community. We can do this by getting vaccinated, wearing our masks around those outside of our household, and practicing social distancing.”

Hospitalization continues to increase over the past month. It further went up to 63 on Tuesday, from 56 during the weekend.

Of the 32 COVID-19 patients at GMH, 18 were unvaccinated.

Out of 24 cases at Guam Regional Medical City, 13 were unvaccinated.

There were seven cases at Naval Hospital Guam.

Two patients at GMH were in the intensive care unit, and the same number of patients were in the ICU at GRMC.

There were 60 new cases of COVID-19 out of 480 tests performed on Sept. 6, according to JIC.

Guam's COVID-19 area risk score reached 39.4, far higher than the safe threshold of 2.5 that GovGuam established.

There are currently 2,054 COVID-19 cases in active isolation. Guam's total COVID-19 reported cases since March 2020 reached 11,494, and most of them recovered.