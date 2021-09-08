A John Doe who was dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Sept. 7 is Guam's 154th COVID-19 related fatality, according to the Joint Information Center.

He tested positive upon arrival without any verifiable record of COVID-19 vaccination. Officials didn't say how he was brought to the hospital.

“Josh, Jeff, and I pray for his friends and family during this most difficult time,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “These reports are never easy to come up against. Each loss is felt so deeply by this community. We can only hope to make a difference each day by doing everything we can to prevent any further loss.”

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed, or need to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.

75 COVID-19 patients in hospitals

The JIC reported that almost half, or 39, of the 75 patients with COVID-19 at local hospitals are vaccinated. The breakdown, as of 6 p.m. Wednesday:

• Guam Memorial Hospital: 43 with three in the intensive care unit

• Guam Regional Medical City: 24 with two in the ICU

• U.S. Naval Hospital: 8 with no patients in the ICU

COVID-19 test results: 325 new cases out of 1,647 tests conducted

Today, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported 325 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,647 tests performed on Sept. 7.

There were 149 cases were identified through contact tracing. One (1) case reported recent travel history and was identified in quarantine. To date, there have been a total of 11,819 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 154 deaths, 2,375 cases in active isolation, and 9,290 not in active isolation. The CAR Score is 41.4.

Isolation Clearance Letters Available for Pick Up at DPHSS Hagåtña Office

Isolation clearance letters will be available for pick up for those who were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. These clearance letters may be provided to your employer or school.

Clearance letters for those who tested positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 9 to Aug. 29 will be available at the DPHSS main office located at 155 Hesler Place in Hagåtña beginning Thursday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Clearance letters will also be available on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

4 GDOE employees test positive

Today, the Guam Department of Education (GDOE) confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 involving four (4) employees. The employee cases were identified at Machananao Elementary School, George Washington High School, Okkodo High School, and Tiyan High School. In collaboration with the DPHSS, GDOE has identified and notified teachers as well as parents of students who may have been in contact with the index case in order to schedule testing. Tested individuals will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by DPHSS. Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campuses are taking place.

SNAP Supplemental Emergency Allotment Issuances for September 2021

The SNAP Supplemental Emergency Allotment for September 2021 will be released on September 17, 2021. The benefits will be electronically loaded into the SNAP recipients’ EBT cards. For additional information, contact the numbers below:

BES North (Dededo) at 635-7488/635-7484/635-7439/635-7396/635-7429

BES Central (RAN-Care) at 300-8853/300-8854/300-8850/300-8865

Guam COVID-19 Vaccination Update

As of September 7, 187 additional residents received their first dose in a two-dose series, 34 residents received their dose in the single-dose series, and an additional 195 residents have become fully vaccinated. To date, a total of 111,412 (81.74%) of Guam’s eligible population (residents 12 years and older) is fully vaccinated. This percentage includes 9,111 fully vaccinated residents between the ages of 12 – 17, as well as Guam's fully vaccinated adult population of 102,301.