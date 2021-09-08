154th death, 325 new cases of COVID-19

Guam’s 154th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Sept. 7, according to the Joint Information Center.

The fatality was an unidentified male who tested positive upon arrival without any verifiable record of COVID-19 vaccination.

“Josh, Jeff, and I pray for his friends and family during this most difficult time,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “These reports are never easy to come up against. Each loss is felt so deeply by this community. We can only hope to make a difference each day by doing everything we can to prevent any further loss.”

75 hospitalized, 39 unvaccinated

Guam's hospitals had 75 COVID-19 patients, 39 of whom were unvaccinated.

GMH had 43 patients, Guam Regional Medical City 24, and Naval Hospital Guam 8.

Three GMH patients were in the intensive care unit while two patients were in the ICU at GRMC.

325 new cases of COVID-19

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 325 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,647 tests performed on Sept. 7. Of that total, 149 cases were identified through contact tracing. One case reported recent travel history and was identified in quarantine.

The Covid Area Risk Score is 41.4.

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has a Crisis Hotline available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed, or need to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.