A man accused of raping two girls known to him remains held in the Department of Corrections on $15,000 cash bail.

Justin James Taijeron, 35, was charged with four counts each of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, all as first-degree felonies.

According to court documents, police responded to a school on Monday to talk with Child Protective Services about sex assault allegations reported by two girls.

The first victim, 13, allegedly told police the suspect started raping her when she was 9, adding that it happened more than 40 times.

A second victim, 12, alleged the suspect raped her when she was between the age of 9 and 11.

A witness told officers that the first victim told her the suspect raped the victim, but the witness admitted to authorities that she did not know what to believe, documents state.

The witness told police she did not think the suspect could ever hurt the children, before she admitted that another man had raped one of the girls when she was only 4, documents state.

The witness allegedly admitted the rape involving the other man was never reported, adding that maybe the child was traumatized by that incident, documents state.

No charges were filed against the witness.

Prison record

Adult Probation Services told Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Jonathan Quan on Tuesday that Taijeron had no criminal record.

Prison records, however, state Taijeron was arrested in 2010 on charges including 22 counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, 22 counts of theft of property, 10 counts of criminal mischief to a vehicle, 22 counts of conspiracy, 22 counts of criminal facilitation, 22 counts of guilt established by complicity, and theft by receiving.