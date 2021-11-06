A detainee accused of escaping from the Department of Corrections earlier this week is being held on $15,000 cash bail.

Detainee Anthony Luis Parteko Camacho, 27, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Friday.

He was charged with theft of an automobile as a second-degree felony, third-degree robbery as a third-degree felony, removal of vehicle identification as a third-degree felony, felony escape as a third-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and two counts of theft as a petty misdemeanor.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 12.

His brother, Agusto Borja Camacho Jr., is being held on $5,000 cash bail on charges of theft of an automobile as a second-degree felony and third-degree robbery as a third-degree felony.

Anthony Camacho allegedly told police he escaped around 7 p.m. Monday when the guards were not paying attention.

He was out of prison for nearly 12 hours before he was found with his brother inside a stolen car in Mongmong.

Anthony Camacho allegedly admitted to stealing phone cards, cigarettes and drinks from the Mobil gas station at Adelup early Tuesday morning before he and his brother attacked a man in Harmon and stole his car.

He allegedly admitted that the brothers bought drugs and were "shooting up" methamphetamine with a syringe.