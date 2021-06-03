Five senators are proposing to earmark part of future federal funding toward providing more student aid at the Guam Community College and the University of Guam.

The government of Guam will start to be reimbursed for self-funding the Earned Income Tax Credit. The first deposit of this new source of annual revenue is expected next fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1.

Bill 148-35, authored by Sen. Telo Taitague, dedicates nearly $15 million from the funding source to expand scholarships at UOG and GCC. The legislation creates a special GovGuam fund where the EITC reimbursement will be deposited so it will be protected from the governor’s authority to use it for other purposes.

The measure would support students in nursing, science, education and skilled trades degree programs. The institutions can also help students with “demonstrated financial need.” Bill 148 is co-sponsored by Sens. Sabina Perez, Frank Blas, Tony Ada and Joanne Brown.

A release from Sen. Taitague’s office said GovGuam was anticipated to receive about $60 million from the upcoming reimbursement.

Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research told reporters at a media conference last month the amount, at least for the upcoming fiscal year, could be between $80 million to $85 million.

The legislation already has the support of the presidents of UOG and GCC.

“GCC’s mission to lead in career and technical workforce development has never been more critical than it is today. The additional funding will allow us to expand our effort to support those who are now unemployed or underemployed gain the skills to find jobs and build careers,” Mark Okada, president of the community college said.

Okada said the additional funding will help build more programs at GCC.

“Investing in student financial aid is one of the best ways to help our community rise out of the pandemic recession,” said Thomas Krise, president of UOG. “This bill provides greater opportunity for our college students who will be critical to the recovery of Guam’s economy to develop home-grown expertise.”