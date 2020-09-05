A 55-year-old man is the island's 15th fatality attributed to COVID-19.

The Guam Memorial Hospital patient died at about 9:15 p.m. yesterday, according to a Joint Information Center press release this morning.

He was admitted to GMH on Aug. 29.

“Yesterday, we mourned our fourteenth COVID-related death. And our mourning continues as we lose another soul to this virus,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“No words can heal the pain of losing someone, but Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our condolences and deepest sympathies to those who loved him. To everyone who has lost someone to COVID-19, you remain in our thoughts and prayers."

The governor added: "We all need to do our part to protect our families and loved ones—we cannot afford another loss. Please continue to stay home, wear your masks, and social distance. ”