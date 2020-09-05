The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 15th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital Friday evening at approximately 9:15 p.m.

The patient was a 55-year-old male with comorbidities that were compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on August 29, the Joint Information Center stated.

“Yesterday, we mourned our 14th COVID-related death. And our mourning continues as we lose another soul to this virus,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “No words can heal the pain of losing someone, but Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our condolences and deepest sympathies to those who loved him. To everyone who has lost someone to COVID-19, you remain in our thoughts and prayers. We all need to do our part to protect our families and loved ones—we cannot afford another loss. Please continue to stay home, wear your masks, and social distance. ”

COVID-19 test results are reported from multiple labs at varying times of the day. The Joint Information Center will report cumulative COVID-19 test results once a day, unless unavailable.