Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio presented certificates of recognition to recipients of the First Time Homeowners Assistance Program administered by the Guam Housing Corporation during a ceremony on Monday.

The program helps eligible individuals in purchasing their first home to meet the financial cost of closing expenses and associated fees. Qualifying individuals receive 4% of the total purchase or construction price of the home, not to exceed the eligible transaction amount of $375,000 per house based on Guam Public Law 36-29.

This provides up to $15,000 in assistance for families to buy their first homes.

The recipients are:

• Gwen Conner & Roderick Conner

• Renan C. Casupanan & Jingle F. Casupanan

• Marissa Cherie Rungun Tigil

• Raymond JC White & Joselyn C. Cruz

• Jimmy P. Cruz

• Jayar Santos Calilung & Hannah M. Calilung

• Nashian Newton Q. Ribera

• Analyn Madriaga & Fernando L. Madriaga, Jr.

• Ulyssis T. Cabral & Bea Angela Louise V. DeGuia

• Randy Jesse SN Taisacan & Sydie T. Taisacan

• Catherine V. Nuque, Aljo P. Nuque & Dante

G. Vergara

• Rose Ellie Flores-Diego & Malcolm S. Naputi

• John Erson O. Jaleco & Cheryll Anne D. Jaleco

• Jessi J. Santos-Torres

• Frederie D. Verango & Lilibeth G. Verango

• Alrene A. Tambora & Leah G. Tambora

“As housing costs increase, it has become more of a challenge for our families to realize their dreams of homeownership. Our administration is deeply honored that the Guam Housing Corp has worked hard at closing this gap for our island’s families,” said the governor. “While this pandemic has brought hardships, we have not allowed our families and their goals of homeownership to fall through the cracks,” said Tenorio. “We are proud to recognize the recipients of this life-changing program and join in celebrating their new chapters.”

(Daily Post Staff)