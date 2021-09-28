16-year-old among 3 reported COVID-19-related deaths

The Joint Information Center was notified of three additional COVID-related fatalities reported between Sept. 26 and 28:

• The 193rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 26. The patient was a 16-year-old boy, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive the same day he died.

• The 194th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Sept. 26.The patient was a 43-year-old woman who was fully vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Sept. 18.

• The 195th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Sept. 28. The patient was a 71-year-old man. He was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions who tested positive the same day he died.

“The passing of a loved one is never easy and (first gentleman Jeff Cook, Lt.Gov Joshua Tenorio) and I offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to their families during this most difficult time,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “To all those who have lost someone to this virus, keep their memories close in your hearts and honor them through continued vigilance.”

Guam reported 45 COVID-19-linked deaths this month.