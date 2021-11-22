The Guam Environmental Protection Agency is reminding owners and operators of underground storage tanks to submit required paperwork and annual fees before the end of 2021.

Missing the deadline could result in a fine of up to $16,000 for each day of noncompliance, according to a release from Guam EPA.

In contrast, the required permit fee is $250 per tank each year.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Underground storage tanks are primarily used to hold fuel at gas stations, supply emergency generators, as a part of airport hydrant fuel distribution and for oil-water separation systems.

"Improper installation along with poor operating and maintenance procedures also can cause USTs to release their contents into the environment. Obtaining a permit is crucial for the agency to ensure awareness and inspection so that we have assurances that UST operators keep up with proper installation and maintenance,” Nic Lee, Guam EPA spokesperson told The Guam Daily Post. “The most common substance stored in USTs is fuel. If fuel or another regulated hazardous substance is released from a failed UST, there is potential for groundwater and soil contamination and even fire and explosion."

The permit application form for the tanks requires operators to disclose whether units have had any repairs within the last year.

According to the agency, operators are also required to submit, by Dec. 31:

• A permit application for each tank location

• A copy of “the financial assurance” for the UST at each location.

• A check payable to “Treasurer of Guam c/o Guam EPA UST-LUST Fund” for each UST “containing a regulated substance at each location.”

The renewal application can be downloaded from Guam EPA’s webpage.