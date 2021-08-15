16W upgraded to tropical storm

Officials are holding a storm briefing today as meteorologists continue to watch Tropical Storm 16W, which has been upgraded and downgraded in intensity twice so far.

The system was upgraded to a tropical storm Friday before it was downgraded on Saturday morning to a depression. By Saturday afternoon it was again a tropical storm. It’s expected to pass Guam on Tuesday - though exactly where is something the forecast models don't totally agree on.

Mike Middlebrooke, National Weather Service Tiyan, Guam Office meteorologist, said some of the weather forecasting models “aren’t very excited about it.” The European model, he said, sees the storm dissipating into a trough. The Joint Typhoon Weather Center anticipates the storm will become a typhoon after it passes the Marianas.

Middlebrooke and government officials agree that residents should take time to prepare for the storm - in case it takes a northward turn or intensifies, or does both.

He said the closest point of approach, based on what information they had as of Saturday night, is midday Tuesday. However, he warns that we shouldn’t focus on that.

“If it’s intensifying then (conditions) could actually worsen after it starts moving away from us … that’s what happened when Typhoon Pongsona came by in 2002,” he said.

The winds of a storm aren’t usually equally distributed around the center, so storm conditions could be worse as it the system approaches or moves away.

He said Tropical Storm 16W has 40-50 mph winds with the strongest winds being north of its center.

“It’s forecast to go just south of the island but there’s still a lot of time for the track to wobble,” he said on Saturday night. “Tomorrow we’ll have a better idea (of the track).”

The Guam offices of Homeland Security/Civil Defense said with the track and intensity of the storm uncertain, residents should prepare for any scenario.

It advised the following precautionary actions:

• Stay up to date with the latest information. The system’s track or intensity may change and advisories may be issued.

• Locate or prepare your emergency preparedness kits for your household; stock up on non-perishable food items and water for your household, flashlights, first-aid kits, batteries, matches or lighters, portable stove, toiletries, etc. Visit www.ready.gov/build-a-kit for more information on what to include in your supplies list.

• Secure important documents such as birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents and keep copies in a waterproof bag.

• Clear loose debris around your yard and store any items that may become airborne with heavy winds.

• Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action; clear drainage areas and unblock clogged storm drains in your area to minimize the chance of flooding.