16W weakens to tropical depression and could pass south of Guam Tuesday

A system that the National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office has been monitoring has been downgraded to a tropical depression.

The system, called 16W, had been upgraded to a tropical storm Friday night but had weakened through the night. However, Tropical Depression 16W could become a tropical storm again by Monday. The system is expected to develop Monday afternoon and Tuesday as it approaches passage south of Guam Tuesday afternoon.

As of 7 a.m., the system was located 12.5 degrees north latitude and 164.2 degrees east longitude, about 1,305 miles east of Guam. The system is moving west-southwest at 15 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It is expected to maintain this intensity through tonight.

Through today and tonight, it is expected to be mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

While uncertainty still exists on how much it will be able to intensify as it approaches the Marianas, the community is advised to prepare for any scenario by taking the following precautionary actions now before inclement weather arrives:

• Stay up to date with the latest information. The system’s track or intensity may change and advisories may be issued.

• Locate or prepare your emergency preparedness kits for your household; stock up on non-perishable food items and water for your household, flashlights, first-aid kits, batteries, matches or lighters, portable stove, toiletries, etc. Visit https://www.ready.gov/build-a-kit for more information on what to include in your supplies list.

• Secure important documents such as birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents and keep copies in a water-proof bag.

• Clear loose debris around your yard and store any items that may become airborne with heavy winds.

• Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action; clear drainage areas and unblock clogged storm drains in your area to minimize the chance of flooding.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) remind the community to be alert for possible additional advisories and to practice caution while traveling in rainy conditions, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.