The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $17,164 in back wages from a federal subcontractor who denied full wages and benefits to eight workers providing pest control services at U.S. Air Force and Navy installations on Guam, the federal agency said in a press release.

The department’s Wage and Hour Division found Pacific Pest Control Inc. violated wage requirements under federal contract laws, according to USDOL. The department said the company bypassed the McNamara-O’Hara Service Contract Act and failed to pay affected workers the proper wage rates for their services.

Instead, the employer paid lower hourly rates than those required for pest controllers and didn’t uphold the health benefits required for each laborer.

During the period of the investigation, Pacific Pest Control was working as a subcontractor for Defense Base Services Inc., an Anchorage, Alaska, company. As investigations were conducted, it was found that the employer violated the overtime pay requirements under the Contract Work Hours and Safety Standards Act when the company based overtime calculations on the lower, incorrect wage rates.

“Not paying workers their full wages makes it harder for them to make ends meet,” stated Terence Trotter, district director of the Wage and Hour Division. “Doing so also allows employers to improperly reduce labor costs and gain an unfair competitive advantage over businesses that comply with the law.”

Trotter encouraged all employers, including federal contractors and subcontractors, to review and implant correct pay practices that comply with the law.

The agency also advised workers who think they may be owed back wages to use the department's "Workers Owed Wages" search tool. Employees can learn more about the division and help to ensure hours worked, and pay, are accurate by downloading the department’s free timesheet app, according to the release.

In 2021, the Wage and Hour Division recovered more than $48 million in back wages due to over 21,000 employees working on federal contracts.