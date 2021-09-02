In less than 24 hours after opening the application process for the All RISE program, nearly half of the $30 million funding cap has been reached.

A total of 17,188 people applied for the program Wednesday, either by walking or driving up to the Department of Revenue and Taxation building in Barrigada. The majority, approximately 13,888, filed their applications online, according to the governor's office.

The economic benefit will pay up to $800 for each qualified applicant, meaning nearly $14 million could already be spoken for after only the first day.

Dededo resident Joe Elardo, 92, was among those who lined up early hoping to quickly file his application.

"At 3 o'clock in the morning, I was in Barrigada," Elardo said. "I didn't know what was going on. It was different. I thought maybe I was just going to drop it off, but then you have to fill out another form."

The retired U.S. government worker was finally able to go home just after 8 a.m.

"It will just help a little bit. I will pay my power and other utilities," he said. "But I wish they could be faster since I was here since 3 in the morning."

Another applicant, who asked to be identified only as Rose, said she too was in line hours before sunrise.

"The line was already up on Barrigada Heights," Rose said. "There was a little issue because the (form) we printed in the computer was not the right one, but then we were able to fix it. It's OK. I'm just being patient."

She is thankful for the added financial help during the pandemic, Rose said.

Glitches and delays

The first hour brought some frustration as the lines forced morning rush-hour traffic to a standstill in northbound lanes from Rev and Tax back to the Barrigada post office. Some drivers got desperate and were even spotted cutting in the line.

Guam Police Department officers helped control traffic flow.

"Some people may be discouraged by the long lines, however, I am referring to it as the lines at Disneyland, where they are quite lengthy but they move pretty quickly," said Marie Lizama, Rev and Tax deputy director.

She admitted that the website for online applications had glitches and delayed applicants from submitting forms immediately.

"We had so many people trying to log in at 7 o'clock, however, our programing folks and IT are working on it. We are confident they will get it up soon," Lizama said. "We saw people were able to log in but were getting kicked out at a certain step along the process, or their site wasn't loading. The other thing was they finished everything, but were unable to press 'Submit.'"

The site was back up and running just before 8 a.m.

"We are only on the first day and we are pretty sure we are going to get to everybody," she said. "Rest assured that those trying to get in online and have issues, we are confident that we are going to get to you."

Visit from the governor

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero was also on-site, speaking with some of those who were first in line.

"Today for me is an accomplishment by the Department of Revenue and Tax, by our administration, to provide the financial funding to help our people. This pandemic is rising and rising much more crazily. But our people here at DRT are so smooth in their operations," Leon Guerrero said.

The governor has said she would not increase the $30 million cap for the program.

"I talked to some people and thanked them for their patience, and they said, 'Thank you, governor, for helping us,'" she said. "I apologize for all the wait that you have to endure. I would like people to be especially safe out there. The cause of all this is, of course, our pandemic, our virus, the delta variant, and I just want to say that our federal partners and local government are working closely to provide as much help to our people in these dire times."