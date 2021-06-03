$17.9M in jobless benefit payments this week

Another $17.9 million in federal unemployment aid is out this week, although some recipients may have experienced delays in their direct deposits because of the Memorial Day holiday, the Guam Department of Labor said Wednesday.

The $17.9 million in the latest payment batch - inclusive of $1.5 million in withholding taxes - is for the following benefits:

$9.1 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

$8.8 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

$57,000 in Lost Wages Assistance.

"The holiday may have affected the deposits, but funds have been hitting bank accounts," said GDOL special projects coordinator Hanna Cho.

Guam is now using its last PUA allotment from the federal government, amounting to $330.24 million, until the program stops covering unemployment on Sept. 4.

As early as July, those receiving PUA may already be required to show proof of active job searching in order to continue receiving PUA. GDOL has been beefing up its hireguam.com portal to connect more employers with potential employees who will be out of the PUA program.

Overall, the federal government made available more than $1.065 billion to assist Guam's estimated 30,000 pandemic-displaced workers, mostly those on reduced work hours. But the numbers have declined in the past months, as more businesses have reopened or have been back to nearly pre-pandemic operations.