The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 17 virus samples were variants of concern.

On Tuesday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services received the results from virus samples collected on Guam between April 2021 and May 2021. To date, a total of 138 SARS-CoV-2 virus samples have been submitted to the CDC for genome sequencing.

DPHSS received the fifth set of results from the CDC on June 15. The breakdown is as follows:

• 15 were identified as B.1.1.7 or the U.K. variant

• 1 was identified as the B.1.351 or the South African variant, and

• 1 was identified as the P.1 or the Brazil/Japan variant.

The P.1 or the Brazil/Japan variant significantly reduces susceptibility to combination monoclonal antibody treatment, but other EUA monoclonal antibody treatments are available. The P.1 variant also has the potential for reduced neutralization by convalescent and post-vaccination or previous COVID-19 infections.

Of the 17 samples confirmed as VOCs, three were travel-related cases and 14 had no known travel history. The three travel-related cases were identified in the government of Guam quarantine facility. No close contacts to the three travel-related cases were identified.

DPHSS previously reported Variants of Concern from results from the CDC, which identified the following:

• 23 cases identified with the B.1.1.7 U.K. variant

• eight cases identified with the B.1.429 California variant

• two cases identified with the B.1.351 South African variant

• one case identified with the B.1.617.2 Delta variant

Current results do not provide any evidence of the other Variants of Concern on Guam (B.1.427--a California Variant of Concern). DPHSS continues to send samples to the CDC for genome sequencing.

Officials remind residents to stay vigilant:

• Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Watch your distance.

• Get vaccinated. Visit dphss.guam.gov/vaccinategu for a complete vaccination schedule.

• Stay home if you are sick, keep away from others who are sick.

• Keep a safe distance of at least 6 feet from others who are not in your household.

• Practice social distancing around elderly family members.

Results: 7 new COVID-19 cases

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 550 tests performed Monday, June 14. Three 3 cases were identified through contact tracing. One (1) case reported recent travel history and was identified in quarantine. To date, there have been a total of 8,251 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 139 deaths, 49 cases in active isolation, and 8,063 not in active isolation. The CAR Score is 0.4.

COVID-19 vaccination

COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue at the locations and times below. Bring a photo ID. Those due for their second dose are reminded to bring their COVID-19 immunization card. To view the complete schedule of COVID-19 vaccination clinics, visit dphss.guam.gov/vaccinategu or vaccinate.guam.gov. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and provide government-issued identification to validate age. Minor’s birth certificate is acceptable. Parent/legal guardian must have a government-issued ID. Guardians must also present legal guardianship or power-of-attorney document.