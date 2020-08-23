One of the four COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit at Guam Memorial Hospital has improved enough to be moved to the telemetry unit, according to hospital CEO Lillian Perez-Posadas.

As of Saturday evening, GMH had 17 COVID-19 patients, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor's press secretary.

The Joint Information Center, as of 8 p.m. Saturday, had no updated results for samples tested on Saturday. The Department of Public Health and Social Services lab had more than 500 tests waiting to be tested, officials said.

As of Friday, the island had 767 confirmed cases, seven COVID-19-related fatalities and 367 people with active cases of the virus.

Guam’s only public hospital has been the island’s primary COVID-19 hospital since the virus that causes the respiratory illness first showed up on island in March. GMH officials have arranged rooms to increase capacity and isolate COVID-19 patients to areas of the hospital that will help maximize both safety and staffing.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero placed the island on lockdown with the goal of ensuring the number of people requiring medial care doesn't exceed the capacity of beds and staff at the hospital.

And while the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense works on getting hospital tents to increase capacity, Perez-Posadas said the “million-dollar question” of who will staff those additional beds remains an issue.

“We keep putting that on the table. We have staffing needs here at GMH and also at (Guam Regional Medical City),” she said. “That’s the request … for Health and Human Services or FEMA … that we would like more nurses … and respiratory therapists because if these individuals’ conditions are acute and need ventilators we’re going to need more respiratory therapists, too.”

Capacity

Perez-Posadas said there are four COVID-19 Care rooms at GMH.

COVID Care 1

Purpose: This is where people under investigation, or people who may have COVID-19, are placed while they’re tested and awaiting results.

Capacity: 5 beds

COVID Care 2

Purpose: Intensive care unit

Capacity: This has a five-bed capacity; however, ventilators take up a lot of space so this room is now limited to four patients.

COVID Care 3

Purpose: COVID-19 patients who require some medical attention are held here.

Capacity: 17 beds; there were 11 patients as of Friday morning.

COVID Care 4

Purpose: This is the medical telemetry unit with the capacity for telemetry, progressive and ICU-level care.

Capacity: 26 beds

To help maximize space and staffing, and prepare for any possibilities, GMH continues to make changes.

“We’re moving the patients from Care 3 into Care 4 because we don’t know what’s next to come but at least we have additional ICU capacity all in one unit with telemetry,” Perez-Posadas said. “And then we have COVID Care 3 open just in case we get another surge of patients.”

In the emergency room, there are two COVID-19 beds, Perez-Posadas said.

There's also the Skilled Nursing Unit, which currently is closed because the air-conditioning unit broke. It has since been repaired but is not yet fully operational, officials said. GMH officials are working to get a chiller in place but it's not certain when the SNU will be ready to reopen.

“We’re ramping up and trying to get the Skilled Nursing Unit at Barrigada Heights," she said. "That has 54 beds that we’re trying to get ready to be occupied."

Patients who were at the SNU prior to the COVID-19 pandemic were relocated to the off-site facility at the Catholic Social Service building.

Stay home, keep numbers low

To protect the community's health as a whole and to keep the number of hospitalized patients as low as possible, Perez-Posadas asked that the community “heed the governor’s executive order.”

“Stay home if you don’t need to go out. Wear your masks at all times, wash your hands. Be vigilant about this," she said.

"At least for one week, let’s hunker down and let’s see if this can make a difference in the numbers coming into the hospital, needing hospital care and medical treatment," she added. "Hopefully, those who tested positive are not going to be severe enough to need medical attention or hospitalization but can manage and keep themselves isolated at home.

“We just need to be in unity in this and not attacking each other and work with each other and let’s all get through this."