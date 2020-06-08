Inarajan Mayor Doris Lujan and Yigo Mayor Rudy Matanane are the only two among 19 mayors who are not seeking reelection this year.

But of the 17 who still want to be mayor, only nine have so far filed their candidacy papers with the Guam Election Commission.

They are the mayors of Umatac, Agana Heights, Hagåtña, Santa Rita, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Talofofo, Sinajana, Agat and Barrigada.

"Life is short so I would like to enjoy my retirement years and to better take care of my health," Lujan said. Two people have already filed their candidacy to be the next Inarajan mayor.

Matanane also looks forward to retirement, adding that he's endorsing the candidacy of James G. Santos to become Yigo's next mayor. Two others have so far filed candidacy for the position.

Yona Mayor-elect Bill Quenga on Friday said he would like to serve the village beyond January, so he will be seeking reelection.

The election commission will certify the results of Yona's May 30 special election on June 12, and the Mayors' Council of Guam will swear in Quenga shortly after that.

Deadline: June 30

Now that the Yona special mayoral election is over, focus shifts to the Aug. 29 primary races.

But with only three weeks to go before the June 30 deadline to file candidacy for mayor, vice mayor, senator, delegate and public auditor, only 29 have so far filed their papers.

The social distancing and lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted some potential candidates' ability to gather enough signatures for their nominations.

Others said they have always waited for the last week to file their candidacy.

Depending on the elected office one is seeking, the number of signatures required is anywhere from 100 to 500 for each candidate.

For smaller villages such as Hagåtña, Umatac, Piti, Asan-Maina and Merizo, the required signatures range from 25 to 65.

1 senatorial bet

Sen. Telo Taitague, the Republican minority leader, is so far the only one who has filed candidacy papers among 15 incumbent senators.

Only Sen. Wil Castro is so far not seeking reelection as a member of the Legislature, because he's running for Washington delegate.

But while there are only a few who have filed as of June 5, at least 139 have picked up candidate packets.

Thirty-nine also have so far filed organizational reports so they can start raising and spending campaign funds.

The filing of candidacy papers is now from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Guam Election Commission's temporary office space at Suite A11 in the GCIC Arcade, ground floor, in Hagåtña.

Wear a mask

The commission asks everyone to stay home if they are sick or are not feeling well.

Social distancing will be enforced during candidacy filing. All individuals must wear face masks that adhere to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The filing process also is limited to the candidate and his or her treasurer or deputy treasurer.

Candidates will be served individually on a first-come, first-served basis.

GEC notaries will be available during the filing process. Those who require GEC notary services are asked to bring a government-issued photo ID.