17% test positive, 63rd death reported

A total of 111 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday evening, a nearly 17% positive rate out of 657 tested, the government of Guam stated.

Twenty people were identified through contact tracing, according to the Joint Information Center.

Three cases reported recent travel from the states and were identified in quarantine.

The 111 new cases include test results from Thursday’s Rapid Engagement Team outreach at the Gill-Baza and Zero Down subdivisions in Yigo, where the positive rate was 39%. A total of 48 people out of 124 tested on Thursday were positive for COVID-19 in those two low-cost housing areas, which the government of Guam targeted for testing because of a high rate of spread.

Rising hospitalizations, which have doubled in just over a month, have also been a cause for concern by the local government, which provided the following breakdown as of Friday.

• Guam Memorial Hospital: 62 hospitalized, 12 in the ICU, 4 on ventilators;

• Guam Regional Medical City: 3 hospitalized, 1 in the ICU; and

• Naval Hospital Guam: 2 in the ICU.

63rd COVID-related death

Guam’s 63rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH about 5:49 a.m. Friday.

The patient was a 51-year-old man with underlying comorbidities that were compounded by COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center. He was admitted to GMH on Sept. 4 and was a known positive case.

"To those he loved, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I offer our sincerest condolences and sympathies," stated Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "Scripture tells us that even in the midst of mourning, we should not let our hearts be troubled nor should we be afraid. We must remain unwavering in our resolve to protect each other from this virus because we must be the front lines in this fight."

The 62nd fatality, a 58-year-old man, was reported Thursday night. He was admitted to GMH on Sept. 14 and was a known positive case. He died at 5:55 p.m. Thursday, the JIC reported.

The government has established a crisis hotline, available 24/7 at 647-8833/4, for anyone in distress.