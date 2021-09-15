 17 voided leases may be reviewed again

Seventeen of 104 Chamorro Land Trust leases that have been nullified and voided may get another review.

The Chamorro Land Trust Commission may give the leases additional review as the board considers corrective actions for these leases, according to Chairman John Reyes Jr.

Leases issued to applicants who switched or transferred application dates and rights with another living applicant were deemed null and void after then-Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson determined in 2018 that there was no authority allowing these transfers or switches to take place. The commission could not correct or remedy leases in violation of this prohibition, the AG at the time said.

There were originally 102 nullified and voided leases. However, a legislative review of the leases in late 2018 did not find fraud.

Reyes said two more were added to the count, increasing the total to 104.

In June, the CLTC heard proposed corrective actions for these leases, which included granting additional authority so that the commission can allow switches and transfers among living applicants, as well as three options that terminate the leases but provide several types of remedies to lessees.

One proposal is to grant a right of entry for those whose leases will be terminated until their date and time is reached for processing. On a more recent case, the commission had granted a right of entry to an individual on the null and void list, according to discussions during the June meeting.

"Yes, there were 17 adjudicated null and void leases but it is our responsibility to ensure there is and was equitable and parity treatment in the adjudication. As a result, the decision the board makes in relation to the corrective action may warrant another review of the adjudicated leases," Reyes said Monday in response to The Guam Daily Post inquiries about null and void leases and other CLTC issues first submitted in June.

33% of 1995 applicants received leases

Among his responses to the Post, Reyes also provided information on the 1995 applicants. Out of 7,123 applicants who applied in that first year that the land trust program was launched, 2,349 were issued leases by the CLTC, or around 33%.

There have been about 11,704 total paid applications received by the CLTC as of June. The commission has issued 2,905 leases in total, accounting for about a quarter of the total number of applications.

"Currently, CLTC is in the process of addressing all the prohibited past actions that have taken place," Reyes said, referring to land trust problems that were revealed in the prior administration. "After that has been resolved CLTC will commence the process of processing the next 40 applications for leases. Please be advised that the processing of applications for leases will be contingent on the constituents’ ability to provide all the necessary eligibility documentation and information."

At this time, the commission has sufficient land inventory to award leases to all pending applicants. However, the commission is encountering challenges such as the lack of basic infrastructure, surveys, and accessibility to some of these lots, according to Reyes.