Atriko Hewinin will spend the next 17 years in prison for sexually assaulting three victims – two of them underage girls – over an eight-month period, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Hewinin, 38, was sentenced in the Superior Court of Guam late Tuesday afternoon.

A jury convicted him last December of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and terrorizing in the first case that involved a 16-year-old girl known to him.

Hewinin then pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in a separate case.

In March 2018, police responded to a disturbance at an abandoned building in Dededo, where they observed the child wearing only a white shirt and apparently bleeding from her genital area, Post files state. Another minor who slept in the same room as the victim told police that Hewinin had returned the girl to bed between 10 p.m. and midnight and that the victim was crying but eventually fell asleep. Based on the young girl's injuries, a doctor at Guam Memorial Hospital suspected she had been the victim of criminal sexual assault, news files state

Hewinin, additionally, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for sexually assaulting an adult.

He was also accused of video voyeurism and invasion of privacy against his long-term partner, who is the adult he sexually assaulted.

The 17-year prison sentence is for all three cases.

“Because of the young victim’s courage during the jury trial in December, the defendant was held accountable for his other reprehensible acts and none of the victims will have to relive the trauma that comes when a case goes up on appeal. They will know he is locked away in jail for a long time,” said Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio.

Hewinin was ordered to register as a Level 1 sex offender.