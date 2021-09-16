171st death linked to COVID-19 confirmed

Guam’s 171st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

The patient was a 65-year-old woman who was not vaccinated and was reported to have had multiple underlying health conditions, according to JIC.

“Our island continues to feel the effects of the pandemic, and another family’s world has been upended by this disease,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. She said first gentleman Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov Joshua Tenorio join her in sending “our love and our deepest sympathies to her loved ones.”

“As we join the island in mourning, we remind everyone tonight that we have the tools, the capability, and the fortitude to control the upheaval before us, and bring about a safer future,” said the governor.

73 hospitalized, more than half not vaccinated

There were a total of 73 COVID-19 patients at the three Guam hospitals.

And 42 or more than half of the hospitalized patients with COVID-19, were not vaccinated, according to JIC data.

Of the 41 patients hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital, 26 were not vaccinated and of that number, one was not age-eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccination is only for individuals ages 12 and older.

At Guam Regional Medical City, 16 of the 29 COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated.

At Naval Hospital Guam, three patients who were hospitalized for COVID-19 did not have a known vaccination status.

Triple digits

Guam continues to see triple-digit new cases of COVID-19 on a daily basis but that's in part because more people are getting tested.

There were 202 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,567 tests performed on Sept. 14. Thirty cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 12,974 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 171 deaths, 2,161 cases in active isolation, and 10,642 not in active isolation.

The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 38.2. GovGuam's safe threshold is 2.5.