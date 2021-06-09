$17M in unemployment aid batched this week

A little over $17 million in federal unemployment aid has been batched this week, and payments could reach workers as early as Friday or Monday.

Hannah Cho, special projects coordinator for the Guam Department of Labor, on Tuesday said the latest batch is for the following:

$8.6 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

$8.4 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation

$30,000 in Lost Wages Assistance

This is part of the $1.1 billion the federal government made available to Guam since June 2020 to help some 30,000 workers who were laid off, furloughed or got work hour cuts as a direct result of the pandemic.

However, the number of individuals receiving unemployment benefits has been on a decline the past few months, and with only three months left before PUA ends on Sept. 4.

As early as July, PUA recipients could be required to start showing proof of active job search as a condition of continued PUA benefits.

In preparation for that, GDOL has been encouraging employers to post their job vacancy announcements on the hireguam.com portal, to connect to more prospective employees.